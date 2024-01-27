Doc Rivers returned to coaching by chance to compete for the NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks

NBA

“Being back here is a dream.”

Doc Rivers speaks after being introduced as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks at a news conference Saturday. Morry Gash/AP Photo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks have suffered plenty of recent playoff disappointments.

Now they are joining forces as the Bucks try to live up to sky-high expectations by winning their second title in four years. Rivers will make his debut Monday when Milwaukee opens a five-game road trip against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets.

Rivers held his introductory news conference as Milwaukee coach on Saturday, four days after the Bucks fired Adrian Griffin just 43 games into his tenure. The Bucks were 30-13 at the time of Griffin’s dismissal, a testament to this franchise’s sense of urgency to win big while having two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and seven-time All-NBA guard Damian Lillard in its fold. template.

After the Philadelphia 76ers fired him following their third straight second-round playoff exit last year, Rivers began this season working as an ESPN analyst. The opportunity to lead the Bucks led him back to coaching.

“I wasn’t just going to take a job,” Rivers said. “They have contacted me several times this season and I didn’t even answer the call. He was very serious. If the right opportunity presented itself, I would listen to it. If not, it was fine.”

Joe Prunty will work a third and final game as interim head coach on Saturday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rivers’ immediate task is to help the Bucks improve their consistency and improve a defense that has taken a big step back without Jrue Holiday, who was included in the offseason trade that brought them Lillard.

Rivers will train in an arena where his No. 31 Marquette jersey hangs from the rafters. He starred at Marquette from 1980 to 1983 and played 13 seasons in the NBA before beginning a head coaching career that lasted nearly a quarter-century.

“Being back here is a dream,” Rivers said.

His experience as a head coach represents a stark contrast to that of his predecessor. Griffin had been an NBA assistant for 16 years, but had never worked as a head coach until the Bucks hired him last summer.

Rivers owns a 1,097-763 regular season record and 111-104 playoff mark in 24 seasons with the Orlando Magic (1999-2004), Boston Celtics (2004-13), Los Angeles Clippers (2013-20 ) and 76ers (2020-23).

His first win with the Bucks will tie Larry Brown for the eighth most wins as a coach in NBA history. He was named one of the top 15 coaches in league history in 2022 by a panel of 43 current and former NBA coaches in collaboration with the National Basketball Coaches Association.

It is the first time he has taken charge of a team in the middle of the season.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Rivers said. “It is a challenge I am running towards. We have to organize quickly. I can’t try to do too much too soon. We’re halfway through the season, so we have to try to keep our pace. There are changes that we have to make, there is no doubt about that.”

Rivers won a title with the Celtics in 2008 and lost Game 7 of the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers two years later. He led the Celtics to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in 2012.

But he never made it past the second round of the playoffs with the Clippers and 76ers. He has received a lot of criticism for failed series leads throughout his career.

The Bucks still believe he has what it takes to lead them to another title.

“The interesting thing for me is that I know a lot of talking heads will talk about some of the negative things because that’s what social media is, but they talk about the success that it’s had and the ability it’s had to place people teams in positions to win. , whether they closed or not,” Bucks guard Pat Connaughton said Friday night after the hiring was announced. “I look at our team and see the situation they are in, we get into those situations, I think we have a good chance to close.”

Milwaukee had its own postseason problems.

The Bucks won their first title in half a century in 2021, but have not advanced beyond the second round since. They achieved the highest NBA regular season record in 2019, 2020 and 2023, but failed to advance past the conference finals in any of those years.

Mike Budenholzer, who led the Bucks to the 2021 title, was fired last year after the top-seeded Bucks’ shocking 4-1 first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat.

“It’s going to be fun to be coached by someone who also has something to prove,” Bucks forward Bobby Portis said Friday. “Being on a team with other guys, obviously we all have something to prove. “I’m not saying that we have failed in recent years, but we did not achieve what we sought as our objective.”