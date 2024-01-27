Richard Marx Clashes With Noisy Concert Goer: ‘Who Raised You?’

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Singer Richard Marx chastised a loud concert goer Friday night after hearing her screaming during one of his songs.

Marx was performing as a part of a double-header with Rick Springfield at the Flynn Theater in Burlington, Vermont as a part of their ongoing acoustic tour. The altercation occurred during one of Marx’s slower songs, “Angelia.”

While singing his song, Marx paused to hush a woman in the crowd. In a video acquired by TMZ, the woman can be heard speaking at full volume, overpowering Marx.

