‘America can do better’: Haley slams Trump over defamation verdict

Nikki Haley on Friday took aim at Donald Trump after a jury ordered her rival for the GOP nomination to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for his defamatory comments about the writer.

“Donald Trump wants to be the presumptive Republican nominee and we’re talking about $83 million in damages,” the Republican presidential candidate wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We’re not talking about fixing the border. We’re not talking about tackling inflation. America can do better than Donald Trump and Joe Biden.”

Haley has long called for voters to move on from Trump’s personal drama — which she’s called a “distraction” — even as Trump’s numerous legal challenges have become increasingly intertwined with the 2024 campaign. She’s recently stepped up her personal attacks against the former president as the field for the Republican nomination has narrowed.

Trump slammed the New York court ruling earlier Friday.

“Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party. Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!”