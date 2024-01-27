Kat Von D was seen giddy as she left a Los Angeles courthouse after winning her copyright case over a famous Miles Davis photograph.

<!–

Kat Von D was all smiles after leaving a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday, after winning her copyright case over a famous Miles Davis photograph.

The 41-year-old tattoo artist (born Katherine von Drachenberg) was seen leaving the courthouse with her father, René Drachenberg.

The jury deliberated for just over two hours before deciding that Von D’s tattoo based on Jeffrey Sedlik’s famous 1989 portrait of Miles Davis did not violate the photographer’s copyright.

Von D, who recently embraced Christianity, was seen leaving the courthouse wearing a tight-fitting black top tucked into a ruffled black skirt that reached her calves.

She also stepped out in black leggings and accessorized with stylish black sunglasses and a large black leather bag.

Kat was also seen wearing a black coat, as she walked down the street with her father after the verdict was read.

The tattoo artist’s victory could be a historic victory for tattoo artists around the world, after the jury determined that the ink was not similar enough to Sedlik’s copyrighted portrait.

Von D used the portrait as the basis for a tattoo she gave on a friend’s arm more than seven years ago as a gift, although Sedlik sued, saying she needed his permission before doing so.

They also ruled that his drawings and social media posts about the tattoo also did not violate the photographer’s copyright, stating that they were all under fair use.

“I’m obviously very happy this is over. It’s been a nightmare two years worrying about this, not only for myself but for my fellow tattoo artists,” he said after the verdict.

His attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, added after the verdict: “We have said all along that this case should never have been brought.” The jury recognized that this was simply ridiculous.’

Sedlik’s attorney, Robert Edward Allen, said they plan to appeal the verdict, adding that he could not understand how the jury reached the verdict.

“If those two things are not substantially similar, then no one’s art is safe,” Allen said in a statement.

During closing arguments, he argued that the lawsuit was not about tattoos but about “copying the protected works of others,” including the photograph of his client that was first published on the cover of JAZZIZ magazine in 1989, from which It was copyrighted in 1994.

The lawyer argued that Sedlik licensed the image to others over the years, including other tattoo artists, and that it made up a large portion of his income.

Von D argued during the trial that he considers tattoos a form of ‘fan art’, adding: ‘I didn’t make any money from it.’ I’m not mass producing anything. “I think there is a big difference.”

Still, Von D, who rose to fame through television shows like Miami Ink and LA Ink, said he may never tattoo anyone again because of this.

“I don’t think I ever want to get a tattoo again, my heart has been crushed by this in different ways. We’ll see in time,” he said after the verdict.