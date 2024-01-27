Troy Deeney ‘threatened to punch a match referee’ and ‘labeled them a bloody weasel’ before being banned by the FA during Forest Green’s 29-day reign that ended with the former Watford star being sacked.

Troy Deeney sacked as Forest Green manager after just six days in charge

The former Premier League star was banned by the FA during his short reign

Troy Deeney was previously handed a four-game ban and £1,500 fine during his brief spell as Forest Green Rovers manager for threatening to punch a match referee and calling him a “weasel”, according to reports.

Deeney’s tenure as Forest Green manager lasted just 29 days before club owner Dale Vince sacked the former Premier League star for publicly criticizing first-team players.

In one of his only six games in charge, Deeney suffered a 2-1 defeat in a League Two derby against Swindon Town at the County Ground, with the 35-year-old involved in furious rows and subsequently charged by the FA.

Charges relating to allegedly inappropriate, abusive, insulting and threatening language and behavior were proven and it has since been revealed that Deeney threatened to punch a match referee and labeled fourth official Andrew Hickman a “weasel”, it was reported Sky sports.

Deeney was fined £1,500 and given a four-match ban after allegedly raging: “If you weren’t a referee I’d bash your fucking head in,” and also describing the referee as a “******* weasel.” ‘

Troy Deeney reportedly threatened to punch a match referee during his reign as Forest Green manager.

The 35-year-old was sacked as Forest Green manager after just 29 days in charge of the club.

An FA statement following the incident in which Deeney was sent off by referee Scott Simpson read: “Forest Green Rovers manager Troy Deeney has been banned from the touchline for four matches and fined £1,500 after EFL League Two match against Swindon Town on Friday 29 December.” 2023.

‘It was alleged that during the 85th minute of the match, his behavior and language leading to his dismissal was inappropriate and/or abusive and/or insulting and/or threatening. It was further alleged that, following his dismissal, his language towards a referee was inappropriate and/or abusive and/or insulting.

“The charges were proven and the sanctions were imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission.”

Deeney was unable to fulfill the full extent of his ban after being sacked by Forest Green after less than a month in his first managerial role.

The former Watford striker questioned whether his behavior was considered threatening and whether he had sworn, but took responsibility for his actions.

The former Watford star was banned by the FA after a 2-1 defeat against Swindon Town.

Deeney failed to win any of his six games in charge of Forest Green and was criticized by club boss Vince for making a “big mistake” by publicly criticizing the players.

Speaking to Mail Sport, Vince said: “It was a whole package of problems; it tells me this is something that probably isn’t going to work.”

‘The public criticism of our players last Saturday was a bad thing. I told them (Thursday) it was a big mistake and that was a factor. He was recently sent off against Swindon and received a four-game suspension for abusive language towards referees; That’s another contributing factor.

“You put all those things together and told me we had to make a decision sooner rather than later, not wait to see if we get better results.” I said, “You know what? We have to do this now.”