    The Masked Singer UK's Owl introduces himself as a TV icon leaving viewers stunned when host Joel Dommet declares: "This is the best reveal we've ever had!"

    The Masked Singer UK’s Owl introduces himself as a TV icon leaving viewers stunned when host Joel Dommet declares: “This is the best reveal we’ve ever had!”

    By Geraint Llewellyn for Mailonline

    Published: 15:42 EST, January 27, 2024 | Updated: 16:01 EST, January 27, 2024

    On Saturday it was revealed that Masked Singer UK’s Owl was none other than ITV icon Lorraine Kelly.

    The moment stunned viewers at home as the broadcaster, 64, removed her enormous mask to wild applause from the studio audience.

    Ellie Goulding joined judges Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall on the panel, however no one managed to guess that it was actually Lorraine who had been strutting on stage.

    After the likes of Dionne Warwick, Shirley Ballas and Alexander Armstrong were revealed in previous episodes, host Joel Dommet exclaimed, “This might be one of the best reveals we’ve had on the show!”

    Unable to wipe the huge smile off her face, Lorraine gushed: “I loved being Owl, I loved every second of it, the show is so joyful.”

    Viewers at home rushed to

    The moment stunned viewers at home as the broadcaster, 64, removed her huge mask to loud applause from the studio audience.

    Viewers at home rushed to

    And: ‘Lorraine Kelly! I’m shaking!’.

    Someone else wrote: “You could have given me 1000 guesses and I would never have gotten Lorraine Kelly.”

    And another added: ‘No! Another week in which I have been completely wrong! Lorraine Kelly is Owl! I love this show!’

    A fourth wrote: ‘Lorraine Kelly #maskedsingeruk…didn’t see that coming!’

    And a fifth added: ‘Lorraine Kelly is Owl wow.’

    With a sixth saying: ‘It was a shock, I didn’t know Lorraine could sing!’

    While someone else commented: ‘Owl was Lorraine Kelly?! WHAAAAA?’

