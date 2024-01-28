Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    Two-Time Aussie Open Winner Aryna Sabalenka Achieves Shared Dream With Late Father

    Two-Time Aussie Open Winner Aryna Sabalenka Achieves Shared Dream With Late Father

    Andy Cheung/Getty Images

    “I lost my father four years ago,” Aryna Sabalenka tells audiences in the 2023 tennis docuseries Break Point. “We had one dream: that before 25, I will win a couple of grand slams.”

    Sabalenka made that dream a reality on Saturday as she clinched her second grand slam title at the Australian Open, defending the championship crown she won last year at the same tournament.

    The 25-year-old Belarusian accomplished a crushing defeat of her opponent, China’s Zheng Qinwen, in just two consecutive sets.

