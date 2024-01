Getty Images

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has now deleted a statement condemning Jan. 6 rioters.

Following Liz Cheney’s post on X (formerly known as Twitter) calling out Stefanik’s flip-flopping on the issue, the statement has since vanished from Stefanik’s official website.

“I’m told that, in response to my prior tweet, @EliseStefanik deleted her 1/6/21 statement,” Cheney shared, “that those who stormed the Capitol ‘must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.’”

