Tennessee DJ Slick Rick Found Decapitated in Home, Brother Says

A well-known Memphis-area DJ was found dead inside his home earlier this week, with his brother revealing that he had apparently been decapitated.

Rick Buchanan, who goes by the stage name “Slick Rick,” was discovered dead inside his home in Berclair, Tennessee, by his brother, John Buchanan, according to local reports. Police confirmed his death and said they are still investigating the circumstances behind it.

The front door had been locked, John said, but the back door was wide open. Rick’s neighbor had called John when he noticed the door ajar.

