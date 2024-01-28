Nicki Minaj Has Some Thoughts on Ben Shapiro’s Diss Track

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj sent her regards to conservative commentator Ben Shapiro for his MAGA rap track hitting number one on the U.S. iTunes chart on Saturday.

Minaj tweeted, “I just listened to it @benshapiro not bad. Congrats on #1. But it def sounds like Roman’s Revenge when the beat first came in…idk,” with a fair amount of implied side-eye as she compared the song’s similarities to her own 2010 hit.

Apparently, one tweet was not enough for Minaj as she followed up minutes later with another bewildered, emoji-peppered response: “what is rlly happening & whos is that other man rapping???? Is this real life??!! He said ‘Nicki take some notes’ nah.”

