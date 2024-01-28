Zealous Trump supporters chase protesters out of a Las Vegas rally as the former president tells Nevada voters that “your primary vote means nothing,” just hours after he was slapped with a staggering bill damages of 83.8 million dollars.

Donald Trump supporters didn’t even wait for security to engage with protesters at his Las Vegas rally on Saturday when they took matters into their own hands and chased rioting attendees from the venue.

The day after the former president was ordered to pay $83.8 million to E. Jean Carroll for defamation, he flew to Nevada for a rally just 8 miles from his gilded hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

As a group of rally-goers got rowdy (and apparently anti-Trump), a group of supporters pushed the American flag-carrying attendees out of the venue and yelled at them as the former president said, “No, they’re actually friends.” “. enthusiastic friends.’

Trump’s Nevada rally followed back-to-back victories in the Iowa caucuses on January 15 and the New Hampshire primary on January 23.

Donald Trump urged his supporters to skip the primary elections in Nevada and simply participate in the caucus because “your primary vote means nothing.”

Supporters of the former president helped clear protesters from the site outside Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff hosted Democratic counterprogramming in Las Vegas on the same day as Trump’s visit to the early primary state.

Nevada’s presidential primary race is up next, but almost no candidates were campaigning in the state, even before all but three dropped out of the race, as confusion swirls over dueling primary and caucus races.

‘The message from our party voters is clear: it is time to end this primary and start defeating [Biden]”Trump said while explaining that two different primary races will take place this year.

“And remember this, we all call it a primary, but I like to call it a caucus because it is,” he said, insisting: “Your vote in the primary doesn’t mean anything; it’s your vote in the caucus.”

‘In your state there are primaries and a caucus. Don’t worry about the primaries, just do the caucus thing,’ Trump instructed his voters. “And we are going to defeat corrupt Joe Biden.”

Nevada is historically the third-largest state in primaries, but typically only holds caucuses, like Iowa. This year, however, the state decided to hold primaries, while the Nevada Republican Party said it will hold caucuses and that all Delegates will be allocated through that race.

The primaries are on Tuesday, February 6 and the electoral assemblies are on Thursday, February 8.

The former president attacked Nikki Haley, the last serious contender against Trump in the presidential primaries.

A sea of ​​red hats as rally attendees listen to Donald Trump speak at his rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The reorganization has caused much confusion and anger among Republicans.

A Trump supporter from Arizona who recently moved to a Las Vegas suburb told DailyMail.com at Saturday’s rally that the dueling primaries “make everything so confusing.”

Billy, 62, a Las Vegas native, said he didn’t even know there were two contests before he showed up at the rally and says he doubts any of his friends and family are aware of what’s happening this year.

Trump is registered for the caucuses, and is a shoo-in to win all the delegates, as his only competition is long-shot candidate and Texas-based pastor and businessman Ryan Binkley.

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley ran in the primary only in Nevada, meaning she cannot elect any delegates in the state.

After her second-place finish in New Hampshire, Haley made it clear that she is now focused on her home state of South Carolina, where the fourth primary contest will take place on February 24.

—Are you still campaigning? Trump said about Nikki Haley at his rally. ‘He just got an endorsement from Liz Cheney, can you believe it? If Liz Cheney ever endorsed me, she would say, ‘No, I don’t want it.’

Disgraced former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney urged Haley to stay in the race.

Trump, Haley and Binkley are the three Republicans still running in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

As Trump headed to his rally in Nevada, E Jean Carroll, 80, broke down in tears and hugged his lawyers in court Friday as she was awarded $83.3 million in her defamation lawsuit against him.

The 80-year-old woman sued Trump over his defamatory statements disparaging her and denying her rape allegations.

Trump left the court around 4:00 pm on Friday to head to Las Vegas despite the impending decision.