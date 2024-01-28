‘Real Housewives’ Star Slams ‘Racist’ Drawing of Her in Emotional Post

Casey Durkin/Getty Images

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Annemarie Wiley took to Instagram on Saturday to slam a racist caricature of her. “Drawing a black woman as a gorilla is disgusting and completely unacceptable!” Wiley fumed. “This is an entirely different level of RACISM and HATRED!”

The drawing was featured on a popular digital art account with over 90,000 followers that often posts unflattering mock-ups of celebrities with comically enlarged features. It depicts Wiley with extremely exaggerated chest, arm, and shoulder muscles and a dark, heavy brow.

In her response, Wiley criticized the artist for repeating racist tropes about Black women and for seemingly mocking her profession as a nurse anesthetist by adding a propofol bottle as a necklace pendant.

