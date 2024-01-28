There is no red in the Mediterranean! EU may remove red wine from recommended ‘healthy’ Mediterranean diet

<!–

For many of us, it’s the only thing that makes the switch to a healthy eating regimen bearable.

But now scientists are considering eliminating red wine from the Mediterranean diet, promoted as a healthy regimen.

Along with fish, olive oil and fresh ingredients, red wine in moderation has always been considered one of the reasons for the longer life expectancy in southern Europe, as the compounds found in the skin of Grapes can help prevent deadly diseases such as heart disease, cancer and dementia.

The Mediterranean diet usually recommends one or two glasses of red wine a day with meals.

But some studies suggest that there is no “safe amount” of alcohol and that complete abstention is best.

Red wine in moderation has always been considered one of the reasons for the longer life expectancy in southern Europe (file photo)

Compounds found in the skin of grapes can help protect against deadly diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and dementia.

The European Research Council, an EU body, is funding a four-year study involving 10,000 Spaniards to see how moderate wine consumption affects health problems such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

Dr. Miguel Martínez-González, who leads the trial at the University of Navarra in Pamplona, ​​Spain, published an article last month titled “Should we eliminate wine from the Mediterranean diet?”

His previous research suggests that doing so would reduce the diet’s effectiveness, but he fears encouraging people to drink excessively.

In England there are almost 21,000 alcohol-related deaths a year.