‘Tiger’s Apprentice’ review: Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh lead a top-notch voice cast in the Paramount+ animated adventure

Even in animated form, as a cartoon tiger, Henry Golding is handsome. He is an incarnation that features prominently in the new film based on Laurence Yep’s best-selling 2003 fantasy novel, the first in a trilogy. With a variety of notable Asian and Asian-American talent providing the voice work, The Tiger’s Apprentice is a fast-paced adventure that should prove very appealing to its younger target audience when it premieres on Paramount+.

The title refers to the central character, Chinese-American teenager Tom Lee (an attractive Brandon Soo Hoo), who lives with his grandmother in San Francisco. We immediately know that Tom is no ordinary teenager from the pre-credits prologue, set 15 years earlier in Hong Kong, when he and his grandmother are suddenly pursued by creatures from another world. “They found us!” she screams in alarm, before being rescued at the last moment by equally strange beings.

The Tiger’s Apprentice The bottom line

A game cast and a fast pace work their spell. Release date: Friday February 2

Cast: Henry Golding, Brandon Soo Hoo, Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh, Michele Yeoh, Bowen Yang, Leah Lewis, Kheng Hua Tan, Sherry Cola, Deborah S. Craig, Jo Koy, Greta Lee, Diana Lee Inosanto, Patrick Gallagher, Poppy Liu

Director:Raman Hui

Co-directorby: Yong Duk Jhun, Paul Watling

Screenwriters: David Magee, Christopher Yost

Rated PG, 1 hour 24 minutes

Cut to the present day, when Tom is mercilessly bullied at school thanks to his grandmother’s propensity for decorating her house, both inside and out, with elaborate charms and amulets that make it look like a temple. But Tom is more than capable of fighting back, as evidenced by the sudden revelation of strange powers that send his tormentor flying toward the ceiling.

Returning home, Tom discovers a visitor in the form of Mr. Hu (Golding), who appears to have returned to his grandmother a long time ago. Eons, in fact, since it is revealed that she is part of a long line of Phoenix Guardians, whose task is to prevent the magical talisman from falling into evil hands. Evil hands like those of Loo (Michelle Yeoh), who suddenly appears to steal the Phoenix and kills Tom’s grandmother in the process. Tom is rescued by Mr. Hu, who miraculously transforms into a tiger to fight.

As you may have already deduced from the title, Tom becomes Hu’s apprentice, teaming up with a dozen warriors who take the form of animals from the Chinese zodiac, including the dragon Mistral (Sandra Oh), Dog (Patrick Gallagher, big sky) and Horse (Diana Lee Inosanto), to confront Loo and his evil minions.

While the intricate fantasy elements may make some older viewers’ eyes glaze over, the film thankfully features generous doses of welcome, irreverent humor, such as when the reluctant Tom informs Hu, “I don’t know what you’re thinking with everything.” this apprentice thing.” , but I don’t wax cars.” The interactions between the Zodiac’s animal characters are often fun, and the musical accompaniment to the climactic sequence makes amusing use of, what else, “Eye of the Tiger.”

The powerful voice cast is another plus; In addition to the aforementioned, it includes Lucy Liu, Bowen Yang, comedian Jo Koy and Greta Lee (Past Lives), among others. Director Raman Hui, in his feature debut, keeps development at an appropriately brisk pace, with the colorful CGI animation delivering one fun visual after another. The Tiger’s Apprentice It doesn’t really have the weight for the big screen, which it was originally designed for, but it’s easy to imagine it spawning sequels or perhaps a streaming series.