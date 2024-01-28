Dean Phillips Pleads With Audience to Pay Attention to Him at Democratic Fundraiser

Getty Images

Long-shot presidential candidate Dean Phillips was forced to repeatedly ask the audience at the South Carolina Democratic Party’s “First in the Nation” dinner on Saturday evening to pay attention to him as he spoke from the stage.

Phillips took to the podium early in the event and made jokes about how “95 percent” of “the people in this room” would vote for President Joe Biden, which largely fell flat.

“If you want to have the ‘First in the Nation’ primary, you need at least two candidates on the ballot. So I’m happy to be that other guy,” Phillips said cheerfully, to scattered applause.

