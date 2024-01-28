Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    News

    Dean Phillips Pleads With Audience to Pay Attention to Him at Democratic Fundraiser

    By

    Jan 28, 2024 , , , , ,
    Dean Phillips Pleads With Audience to Pay Attention to Him at Democratic Fundraiser

    Getty Images

    Long-shot presidential candidate Dean Phillips was forced to repeatedly ask the audience at the South Carolina Democratic Party’s “First in the Nation” dinner on Saturday evening to pay attention to him as he spoke from the stage.

    Phillips took to the podium early in the event and made jokes about how “95 percent” of “the people in this room” would vote for President Joe Biden, which largely fell flat.

    “If you want to have the ‘First in the Nation’ primary, you need at least two candidates on the ballot. So I’m happy to be that other guy,” Phillips said cheerfully, to scattered applause.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    WWE Women’s Royal Rumble RESULT: Bayley books her ticket to WrestleMania with her first Rumble victory that featured a sensational debut from Jade Cargill and several impactful appearances.

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Police have shut down Sydney’s third neo-Nazi rally at the Turramurra Scout Hall

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Trump’s $50 Million Mystery Debt Looks Like ‘Tax Evasion’

    Jan 28, 2024

    You missed

    News

    WWE Women’s Royal Rumble RESULT: Bayley books her ticket to WrestleMania with her first Rumble victory that featured a sensational debut from Jade Cargill and several impactful appearances.

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Police have shut down Sydney’s third neo-Nazi rally at the Turramurra Scout Hall

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Trump’s $50 Million Mystery Debt Looks Like ‘Tax Evasion’

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    She Loves Her Husband—and All the Sex She Has With Other Men

    Jan 28, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy