    Why I’m Rooting Against Taylor Swift

    When the Baltimore Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Taylor Swift will surely be in attendance and for the first time in my life, I am openly hoping for her unhappiness. Or, to be precise, I’m hoping for a situation that will cause Swift unhappiness: As a Ravens fan, I’m hoping the Chiefs get blown out.

    Ever since Swift began dating the Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs have become Taylor Swift’s team. She swallowed them right up. Chiefs signs have been replaced with Taylor Swift signs at games. And so the Ravens aren’t just playing against the Chiefs, they’re also playing against Taylor Swift. If you, like me, are pulling for the Ravens on Sunday, you know in the back of your head that you’re rooting against Taylor Swift.

    Gone are the days when we just hope everybody has fun. This is the playoffs, the conference championship game—the winner goes to the Super Bowl. I hope Taylor Swift has fun in the first quarter, I hope she’s smiling for a drive or two. But I also hope that she’s sad when the camera shows her at the end. I hope Taylor Swift doesn’t go to the Super Bowl.

