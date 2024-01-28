Ariana Grande is almost unrecognizable as she arrives at New York’s JFK airport covered in a large black coat and a medical mask.

<!–

Ariana Grande looked almost unrecognizable as she walked through the New York airport.

The actress, 30, who recently wrapped work on Wicked, tried to maintain a low-key presence as she arrived at JFK Airport on Saturday.

The Yes, And singer covered up in a large black insulated coat and wore a blue medical mask over her face.

Her long blonde hair was styled in a loose bun beneath a sage green peaked hat.

The Daydreamin’ singer looked relaxed in gray sweatpants and pink ankle boots.

The Don’t Look Up actress appeared to be juggling a laptop, a book and a cup of coffee.

He put large headphones over his ears.

Ariana’s boyfriend Ethan Slater, 31, returned to his role in Spamalot on Broadway after taking time off for an undisclosed reason earlier this month.

Both he and Ariana have wrapped their work on Wicked, and the One Last Time singer said she was “permanently intertwined” with her co-stars.

The film, based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical, will hit theaters.

Director John Chu split the story into two parts, explaining on social media that “it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to combine the story of WCKD into a single film without causing him real damage.” .

The second part is scheduled to land in November 2025.

Bowen Yang, who plays a college classmate of Ariana’s Glinda’s Shiz and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba in the film, praised his co-star at the 2023 American Museum of Natural History Gala in November.

‘I mean, his whole demeanor. His way of seeing the world,” the SNL regular said. People.

“She is an incredibly empathetic, beautiful, and feeling person, and that comes across very clearly in her music.”

“I just think about the fact that she’s hilarious, completely funny,” the comedian said.

“I think she’s the perfect person to be around anyone, no matter their ability,” he said. “So I love her.”