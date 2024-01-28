Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi emerges as the favorite to replace Xavi as Barcelona manager following the club legend’s decision to resign at the end of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi is the favorite to succeed Xavi at Barcelona

Xavi revealed on Saturday that he will leave Barcelona in the summer

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is the initial favorite to replace Xavi at Barcelona.

De Zerbi has won many admirers for his work as Brighton manager and has also been linked with the Liverpool job following Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave at the end of the campaign.

Sun I reported previously that according to Ladbrokes De Zerbi, at 5/1, is the leading candidate to be Barcelona’s next coach.

Xavi, who has been in charge of Barcelona since November 2021, guided the Catalan club to the LaLiga title last season but has endured a lot of frustration this campaign.

Former Barcelona defender Rafa Marquez, current coach of the club’s B team, is the second favorite at 6/1 along with former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui.

Barcelona currently occupies third place in LaLiga, ten points behind leader Real Madrid.

De Zerbi was appointed Brighton manager in September 2022, having previously been in charge of Shakhtar Donetsk.

In his first season as Brighton manager, De Zerbi’s team reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they lost to Manchester United.

Brighton finished last season in seventh place in the Premier League and qualified for the Europa League, securing the club’s participation in European football for the first time in its history.

This season, Brighton are back in seventh place in the Premier League, having picked up 32 points from 21 games so far.

De Zerbi is known for being a very modern coach in terms of his playing style, which could well adapt to Barcelona’s philosophy.