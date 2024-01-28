Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    Trump’s $50 Million Mystery Debt Looks Like ‘Tax Evasion’

    Jan 28, 2024
    Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

    Always read the footnotes.

    That’s where former federal judge Barbara Jones, the court-appointed special monitor in Donald Trump’s New York business fraud case, just planted a financial bombshell that legal experts say suggests Trump lied knowingly and repeatedly on his federal financial disclosures about a major loan that never existed—and may have evaded taxes on $48 million in income.

    The detail came in a letter Jones filed on Friday to update New York Judge Arthur F. Engoron, first reported by The Messenger, on her efforts to get a full and clear accounting of the Trump Organization’s assets. The letter claims, yet again, that Trump and his company have filed statements containing inconsistencies and errors, but have been “cooperative” in the review process.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

