    WWE Women's Royal Rumble RESULT: Bayley books her ticket to WrestleMania with her first Rumble victory that featured a sensational debut from Jade Cargill and several impactful appearances.

    By

    WWE Women’s Royal Rumble RESULT: Bayley books her ticket to WrestleMania with her first Rumble victory that featured a sensational debut from Jade Cargill and several impactful appearances.

    Bayley wins her first Rumble to secure a title shot at WrestleMania
    Jade Cargill finally made her WWE debut and she looked very impressive
    Liv Morgan was the 30th surprise and was the last eliminated
    Jordynne Grace made an appearance, despite being TNA Knockouts champion

    By Alex McCarthy

    Published: 21:35 EST, January 27, 2024 | Updated: 21:44 EST, January 27, 2024

    Bayley has often been the least famous member of WWE’s legendary Four Horsewomen, but tonight was finally her night.

    After years of disappointing trips to WrestleMania, where she either didn’t have a match or was tasked with hosting the show, Bayley was the last woman standing at the Royal Rumble and will therefore challenge one of the two champions world championships in Philadelphia in April.

    Liv Morgan, who entered in 30th place, was the last woman to fall after barely managing to stop the goliath that was Jade Cargill, who surprised in her debut.

    Bayley now has the opportunity to challenge her partner IYO SKY, or she can come to RAW and face Rhea Ripley.

    Let’s recap the order in which the ladies entered and the best moments of the match:

    Bayley has never had a one-on-one match at WrestleMania in her career, but now she will

    1. natalia

    2. Naomi

    3. Bayley

    4. Candice LeRae

    5. Jordynne Grace

    6. Indi Hartwell

    7.Asuka

    8. Nile ivy

    9. Katana Chance

    10. Bianca Belair

    11. Kairi Sane

    12. Tegan Nox

    13. Kayden Carter

    14. Chelsea green

    15. Piper Niven

    16. Xia Li

    17. Zelina Vega

    18. Maxxine Dupri

    19. Nia Jax

    20. Shotzi

    21. Becky Lynch

    22. Dawn Fyre

    23. Shayna Baszler

    24. Valhalla

    25. Michin

    26. Zoey Stark

    27. Roxana Pérez

    28. Jade Cargill

    29. Tiffany Stratton

    30. Liv Morgan

    Naomi is finally back in WWE after leaving under difficult circumstances last year.

    Most fans know that Jordynne Grace is a superstar waiting to break out in AEW or WWE.

    Naomi made her return to the company after just over a year of absence and a very fruitful time in TNA. She was quickly joined by TNA’s recent rival and in-demand star, Jordynne Grace.

    Indi Hartwell was eliminated for the first time in the match amid her teammates Bayley and Asuka seemingly not being completely on the same page.

    A delayed double vertical suplex from Grace and Nile showed the power of each lady. Damage CTRL did manage to work together to get rid of Candice LeRae after hitting Bianca Belair

    Bayley’s chances took a hit when Asuka and Sane were eliminated after a rather clumsy incident involving Katana Chance, Kayden Carter and Belair.

    Kairi Sane tried her best to stay in the Royal Rumble match, but couldn’t hold on

    Nia Jax took down several Superstars when she entered the fray until she collided with Piper Niven, but both women ended up destroying Chelsea Green’s life multiple times.

    Chelsea Green’s character work in the Rumble was one of the highlights of the match

    It is no coincidence that Cargill and Belair came face to face with the WrestleMania poster.

    Cargill signed for WWE months ago, but this was his first appearance in the ring

    Becky Lynch went straight to Jax when her number was called. Many believe she is on track to face Rhea Ripley, but she will need a victory at Elimination Chamber to do so now.

    R-Truth ran around the 24th inning and attempted to enter the matchup. Realizing he was in the wrong matchup, Jax kicked him out, quickly followed by whoever was actually supposed to make it to number 24, Valhalla. It lasted a gigantic five seconds.

    Jade Cargill showed up and received a massive pop from the crowd in Florida. The former AEW star in a matter of minutes picks up the heaviest woman on the roster, Jax, and leaves her.

    Liv Morgan was revealed as the coveted number 30, signaling her return from injury in the process, but neither she nor anyone else could stop Bayley from securing her first one-on-one match at WrestleMania and with the gold on the line.

    By

