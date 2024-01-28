WWE Women’s Royal Rumble RESULT: Bayley books her ticket to WrestleMania with her first Rumble victory that featured a sensational debut from Jade Cargill and several impactful appearances.

Bayley wins her first Rumble to secure a title shot at WrestleMania

Jade Cargill finally made her WWE debut and she looked very impressive

Liv Morgan was the 30th surprise and was the last eliminated

Jordynne Grace made an appearance, despite being TNA Knockouts champion

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bayley has often been the least famous member of WWE’s legendary Four Horsewomen, but tonight was finally her night.

After years of disappointing trips to WrestleMania, where she either didn’t have a match or was tasked with hosting the show, Bayley was the last woman standing at the Royal Rumble and will therefore challenge one of the two champions world championships in Philadelphia in April.

Liv Morgan, who entered in 30th place, was the last woman to fall after barely managing to stop the goliath that was Jade Cargill, who surprised in her debut.

Bayley now has the opportunity to challenge her partner IYO SKY, or she can come to RAW and face Rhea Ripley.

Let’s recap the order in which the ladies entered and the best moments of the match:

Bayley has never had a one-on-one match at WrestleMania in her career, but now she will

1. natalia

2. Naomi

3. Bayley

4. Candice LeRae

5. Jordynne Grace

6. Indi Hartwell

7.Asuka

8. Nile ivy

9. Katana Chance

10. Bianca Belair

11. Kairi Sane

12. Tegan Nox

13. Kayden Carter

14. Chelsea green

15. Piper Niven

16. Xia Li

17. Zelina Vega

18. Maxxine Dupri

19. Nia Jax

20. Shotzi

21. Becky Lynch

22. Dawn Fyre

23. Shayna Baszler

24. Valhalla

25. Michin

26. Zoey Stark

27. Roxana Pérez

28. Jade Cargill

29. Tiffany Stratton

30. Liv Morgan