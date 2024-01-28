WWE Women’s Royal Rumble RESULT: Bayley books her ticket to WrestleMania with her first Rumble victory that featured a sensational debut from Jade Cargill and several impactful appearances.

Bayley wins her first Rumble to secure a title shot at WrestleMania
Jade Cargill finally made her WWE debut and she looked very impressive
Liv Morgan was the 30th surprise and was the last eliminated
Jordynne Grace made an appearance, despite being TNA Knockouts champion
Bayley has often been the least famous member of WWE’s legendary Four Horsewomen, but tonight was finally her night.
After years of disappointing trips to WrestleMania, where she either didn’t have a match or was tasked with hosting the show, Bayley was the last woman standing at the Royal Rumble and will therefore challenge one of the two champions world championships in Philadelphia in April.
Liv Morgan, who entered in 30th place, was the last woman to fall after barely managing to stop the goliath that was Jade Cargill, who surprised in her debut.
Bayley now has the opportunity to challenge her partner IYO SKY, or she can come to RAW and face Rhea Ripley.
Let’s recap the order in which the ladies entered and the best moments of the match:
Bayley has never had a one-on-one match at WrestleMania in her career, but now she will
1. natalia
2. Naomi
3. Bayley
4. Candice LeRae
5. Jordynne Grace
6. Indi Hartwell
7.Asuka
8. Nile ivy
9. Katana Chance
10. Bianca Belair
11. Kairi Sane
12. Tegan Nox
13. Kayden Carter
14. Chelsea green
15. Piper Niven
16. Xia Li
17. Zelina Vega
18. Maxxine Dupri
19. Nia Jax
20. Shotzi
21. Becky Lynch
22. Dawn Fyre
23. Shayna Baszler
24. Valhalla
25. Michin
26. Zoey Stark
27. Roxana Pérez
28. Jade Cargill
29. Tiffany Stratton
30. Liv Morgan
Naomi is finally back in WWE after leaving under difficult circumstances last year.
Most fans know that Jordynne Grace is a superstar waiting to break out in AEW or WWE.
Naomi made her return to the company after just over a year of absence and a very fruitful time in TNA. She was quickly joined by TNA’s recent rival and in-demand star, Jordynne Grace.
Indi Hartwell was eliminated for the first time in the match amid her teammates Bayley and Asuka seemingly not being completely on the same page.
A delayed double vertical suplex from Grace and Nile showed the power of each lady. Damage CTRL did manage to work together to get rid of Candice LeRae after hitting Bianca Belair
Bayley’s chances took a hit when Asuka and Sane were eliminated after a rather clumsy incident involving Katana Chance, Kayden Carter and Belair.
Kairi Sane tried her best to stay in the Royal Rumble match, but couldn’t hold on
Nia Jax took down several Superstars when she entered the fray until she collided with Piper Niven, but both women ended up destroying Chelsea Green’s life multiple times.
Chelsea Green’s character work in the Rumble was one of the highlights of the match
It is no coincidence that Cargill and Belair came face to face with the WrestleMania poster.
Cargill signed for WWE months ago, but this was his first appearance in the ring
Becky Lynch went straight to Jax when her number was called. Many believe she is on track to face Rhea Ripley, but she will need a victory at Elimination Chamber to do so now.
R-Truth ran around the 24th inning and attempted to enter the matchup. Realizing he was in the wrong matchup, Jax kicked him out, quickly followed by whoever was actually supposed to make it to number 24, Valhalla. It lasted a gigantic five seconds.
Jade Cargill showed up and received a massive pop from the crowd in Florida. The former AEW star in a matter of minutes picks up the heaviest woman on the roster, Jax, and leaves her.
Liv Morgan was revealed as the coveted number 30, signaling her return from injury in the process, but neither she nor anyone else could stop Bayley from securing her first one-on-one match at WrestleMania and with the gold on the line.