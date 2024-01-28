The battered and bruised Logan Paul crashed through a table at WWE Royal Rumble after the crowd became angry at the ending of his match against Kevin Owens.

Logan Paul continues his reign as United States Champion after winning by DQ

The 48,000 spectators were not happy because there was no definitive winner.

Kevin Owens didn’t take it easy on Paul, his body told a story in the end!

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

WWE fans don’t like non-finishes on pay-per-view and it was no different in St. Petersburg, Florida for the Royal Rumble when Logan Paul managed to retain his US title.

The YouTube megastar kept his title thanks to Kevin Owens being disqualified for using brass knuckles.

Of course, Paul was the one who brought them to the match in the first place, but Owens managed to take them off and wear them himself.

The crowd of 48,044 expressed their displeasure with the final result, but Owens made sure to give them something to cheer about as he set about dismantling the champion.

The part-time boxer already had blood running down his face, apparently from his neck.

Paul worked with Owens for much of the match, making the most of his injured arm.

Paul emerged victorious, but he wasn’t exactly in good shape at the end of the match!

Owens made sure the crowd was happy by putting Paul through a table.

The Canadian dragged Paul outside and attacked him through the announce table to placate a frustrated crowd.

During the match itself, Paul saw plenty of action and made sure to take advantage of the challenger’s lingering injuries, despite having very visible welts on his chest.

After an early attack, Paul recovered to slam Owens’ injured hand into the ring post and take control of the fight.

A botched 619 got him KO and open, but Paul managed to stop him dead by raising his knees and denying a senton and Paul managed to repeat that defense when KO attempted the same move from the top rope minutes later.

The result means that Paul is still on track to head into WrestleMania with a title around his waist, virtually guaranteeing him a featured feud.