‘The Daily Show’ writer Tom Johnson dies at 55

Tom Johnson, who won two Emmy Awards for his writing on The daily show, has died. She was 55 years old.

He died “peacefully and unexpectedly” at his Los Angeles home on Jan. 14 due to a heart problem, said his wife, Rozie Bacchi. The Hollywood Reporter.

“Tom passed away peacefully last Sunday afternoon. It was unexpected,” Bacchi, who is also an actress, shared in a statement. “He could never eat the Texas toast he was making, not even the 4 pounds. of crab legs that he found for sale and stored in the freezer two nights before. Tom had a big heart and cared deeply about caring for others. His work ethic was impeccable. He was fair, kind, talented, inclusive and very funny.”

He continued: “Although he was an accomplished comedy writer with numerous fancy awards, he was selfless and always said he should have been in the FBI like his father. If you knew him, you knew that he was “on 9/11, on 9/11, and on 9/11″ and you figured that he would be dead by the age of 40 anyway. Maybe that’s why he lived his life to the fullest. He was a voracious reader, devourer and rescuer of cats. It gave him great joy to play jokes on his loved ones. …I would be very grateful to see the outpouring of love and support. Rest in peace, Tom. You deserve the best. I love you.”

Born on July 25, 1968 in Fairfax, Virginia, Johnson began his comedy career after college and founded the Network Comedy Troupe. He also toured as a comedian and performed at venues across the country and on television shows.

Johnson was initially hired in 1996 as a writer at Comedy Central. The daily show when Craig Kilborn was the host. He continued with the show when Jon Stewart took over as host in 1999 and remained there until 2003. Johnson also made some on-screen appearances, playing hacker Lord Viper Scorpion for several episodes from 2000 to 2001.

He won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program in 2001 and 2003 for The daily show. She also won two Peabody Awards and earned another Emmy nomination in 2002.

Johnson co-created The Jeselnik Offensive with Anthony Jeselnik in 2013. He also served as executive producer and head writer for the show.

He also worked as a writer in Lopez tonight from 2010 to 2011. Before that, he was the senior editor of Talk show with Spike Feresten from 2007 to 2009.

His other television writing and producing credits include Grammy Awards, Stand-up Nation with Greg Giraldo, The game killers, reality bites, Talk show with Spike Feresten, Lopez tonight, WTF with Marc MaronScream Awards, Comedy Central Roasts, The Jeselnik OffensiveMTV Video Music Awards, Guys Choice Awards, comedy knockout, Pretty!, Martha and Snoop’s Shared Party Challenge, Candy Showdown, punk and more.

Johnson collaborated with several comedy icons throughout his career, including Joan Rivers, Greg Giraldo, Jon Stewart, Marc Maron, Arsenio Hall, George Lopez, Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart and Nikki Glaser.

He is also survived by his sisters Pamela Dawn Foels and Cindy Johnson Doerr; brothers-in-law Stephen Foels and Steve Doerr; nieces Jennifer Lynne Sims, Amanda Jean Strathman, Brooke Alexandra Beck and her spouse; her great-nieces Cameron Hazel Sims and Zoey Violet Strathman; and cats Billie, Sal and Mama.

His wife said he had several projects he planned to present in the future.

A celebratory memorial will be held in the coming months.