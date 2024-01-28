Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    New Washington Post Publisher Infuriated His Old News Corp Staff During Phone Hacking Crisis

    As Will Lewis settles into his new gig as publisher of The Washington Post, a civil trial playing out in London’s high court could dredge up a controversial chapter of his past.

    From mid-2011 to mid-2012, Lewis was an executive member of News Corp’s Management and Standards Committee, set up following the phone-hacking scandal that engulfed Rupert Murdoch’s universe and led to the shutdown of the News of the World after 169 years.

    While Lewis has described himself as a “junior” member of the operation, some refugees from News International say he played a lead role in what they call a “witch hunt” and claim he betrayed rank-and-file journalists to protect the brass.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

