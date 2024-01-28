Socceroos must ‘fight until we drop’ to avoid a knockout boilover

Coach Graham Arnold told his Australian team to “fight until we drop” to avoid a major Asian Cup upset at the hands of Indonesia in the last 16 on Sunday (10.30pm AEDT).

The Socceroos came to Qatar as one of the favorites and are expected to beat Indonesia, who are the lowest ranked team in the world with 146 points.

Indonesian coach Shin Tae-yong said they will need “a miracle” when they compete in the knockout rounds of the Asian Cup for the first time.

But Arnold, whose side were more solid than spectacular in topping their group with two wins and a draw, had a warning for his players.

“In every aspect they can do better,” he said, referring mainly to the attacking side of the Australian game after scoring four goals in three group games.

“When they do better, the team does better, and I feel like we’re getting better. “But the mentality and mentality are the most important thing,” added Arnold, who said first-choice centre-forward Mitchell Duke was back in full training after a hamstring problem.

With Duke leading the attack and Arnold at the helm, the Socceroos reached the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, shocking eventual champions Argentina in a 2-1 defeat.

Their power and tenacity have been one of the hallmarks of Arnold’s side, and he called it “the Australian DNA”.

“We will fight until we drop,” said Arnold, who asked whether complacency was a danger against Indonesia’s underdogs.

“When you play for your country and represent your country, it doesn’t matter who you play against.

“It’s about making your country proud.”

Indonesia entered the last sixteen as one of the top four third-placed players, winning one of their group matches against Vietnam and losing to Japan and Iraq.

It is Indonesia’s first appearance in the knockout rounds of the Asian Cup, the fifth attempt, and is being touted by Indonesian media as the country’s biggest match in a century.

“Australia is one of the best teams here and strong and powerful,” said coach Shin, who led his native South Korea at the 2018 World Cup.

“These aspects are probably their team’s biggest strengths.” Shin, who had a spell as a player and assistant coach in Australia, said his side “don’t have much chance of winning” and expects the Socceroos to have as much as 70 percent possession.

But he warned: “Even though Australia is a strong team, we are going to play with a strong mentality and we will never give up until the referees blow the final whistle.”

