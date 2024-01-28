Single villain welcomes baby with long-time partner: ‘We’ve never felt so complete as a family until now’

<!–

Romy Poulier has welcomed her first child with her partner Jess Callaghan.

The former Bachelor star turned actress, 35, took to her Instagram on Saturday to announce the exciting news.

‘Someone was in a hurry to join our family! Our little Louis Jack Callaghan was born on 23/01/24 a few weeks early and much to our surprise!’ they wrote alongside a photo holding their bundle of joy.

“We have never felt so complete as a family until now.”

Romy’s partner Jess explained that he was amazed by the strength and resilience Romy showed during childbirth.

‘Even when it didn’t go as planned. The moment we met I knew you would be the best mother in the world and I couldn’t have been more right,” she gushed.

‘So many milestones and memories to make with you. “I couldn’t have wished for a better start to the year.”

The couple has been dating for several years and announced their engagement in November 2023.

Romy previously made headlines when she announced she would be changing her identity after receiving the ‘villain edit’ six years ago after becoming one of Australia’s most hated women.

Poulier was accused of leading a trio of ‘mean girls’ and bullying other contestants on Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins’ season in 2018.

She has almost completely changed her identity since then, keeping her name but significantly changing her appearance and taking a step back from her acting career.

Romy told him Stellar She didn’t expect to find love on The Bachelor, but she hoped it would be “a little bit of a fun experience.”

Unfortunately, she ended up being portrayed as the ringleader of a group of bullying girls, including jewelery designer Cat Henesey and Labor Party employee Alisha Aitken-Radburn, but insists the reality was very different to what was shown in the film. television.

She said her sarcastic comments about the other women in the mansion were given to her by producers with the promise that they would make her look “sassy and fun.”

‘That’s my fault. That’s what bothers me the most. “I never saw myself as an easily manipulated person,” she stated.

‘At the end of the day it was my behavior [but] I just wish I had stuck to my values ​​and my morals and said, “Fuck you, I’m not going to say that.”

Romy revealed that she was ashamed of herself and “felt sick” watching the show on TV, and then ended up becoming “a hermit.”

She had worked as an actress before The Bachelor, and even appeared on Home and Away, but stopped auditioning after being labeled the “villain.”

When the backlash against her reached a fever pitch, she even tried to claim that the producers had hired her as an actress to stir up trouble at the mansion, an accusation Channel 10 strongly denied.