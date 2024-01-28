Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    Tuesday, January 30, 2023

    Jan 28, 2024

    Dates of parliamentary committees

    11:00 nbsp; nbsp; MP George Adwan chairs a session of the Administration and Justice Committee, to follow up on the study of the law proposal aimed at regulating the legal status of displaced Syrians in Lebanon and amending some articles of the Military Justice Law

    11:30. nbsp; nbsp; MP Ghayath Yazbek chairs a session of the subcommittee emanating from the Parliamentary Environment Committee, to study the draft law aimed at amending Article 28 of Law No. 80 dated 10/10/2018 related to sources of funding for integrated solid waste management

    12:00. nbsp; nbsp;MP Ibrahim Mneimneh chairs a session of the fact-finding committee emanating from Public Works, Transport, Energy and Water, dedicated to hearing from the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the Traffic, Vehicles and Machinery Administration Authority about the integrated system project related to issuing driving licenses, motor vehicle driving licenses, electronic stickers, safe registration plates and automation programs and Machinery Registration Authority

