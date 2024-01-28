Arab Parliament Welcomes ICJ Decision on Israel

NNA – The Arab Parliament welcomed on Saturday the provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Israel to do all it could to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip.nbsp;

In a statement, it stressed that no interim measures can be implemented without a ceasefire, adding that the ICJ ldquo;should have asked for an immediate ceasefire since Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.rdquo;nbsp;

The Arab Parliament urged the international community ldquo;to force Israel to immediately implement all the measures issued by ICJ, and the UN Security Council to assume its legal and political responsibility and force the implementation of those measuresrdquo;.nbsp;

It thanked South Africa and the countries that supported its call before the ICJ, which helped secure a victory for Palestinian rights. — Asharq Al-Awsat

