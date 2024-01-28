Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    Saturday’s operations against sites and positions of the “Israeli” enemy army

    NNA – In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out a number of operations against sites and positions of the quot;Israeliquot; enemy army along the Lebanese-Palestinian borders on Saturday, January 27, 2024, as follows:

    – Eastern Sector:

    1- At 10:15, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of quot;Israeliquot; enemy soldiers south of Al-Abbad site with missilenbsp; weapons, resulting in direct hits.

    2- At 14:35, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the command headquarters in Zibdeen Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a Falaq-1 rocket, achieving a direct hits.

    – Western Sector:

    1- At 9:30, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the deployment of quot;Israeliquot; enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Jal Al-Allam site with Burkan rockets, resulting in direct hits.

    2- At 11:05, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of quot;Israeliquot; enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Doviv Barracks with missile weapons, causing a direct hit.

    3- At 11:50, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Khirbet Ma#39;ar base with missile weapons, causing a direct hit.

    4- At 14:45, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the espionage equipment at Ras Al-Naqoura maritime site with appropriate weapons,nbsp; achieving direct hits.

    5- At 15:45, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of quot;Israeliquot; enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Shomera Barracks with missile weapons, resulting in direct hits.

