SNL Host Dakota Johnson Shades Trump With Taylor Swift Shout-Out

NBC/screengrab

It has been nearly a decade since Dakota Johnson first hosted SNL in early 2015—and oh how the world has changed since then.

In her opening monologue as host for the second time this weekend, the Madame Web star shared some of her most vivid recollections of her first SNL go-around.

Johnson’s first and only other time hosting Saturday Night Live was on February 28, 2015—shortly after the release of 50 Shades of Grey and and not long after the massive SNL 40th anniversary celebration. “I was actually in the audience for that special,” Johnson explained, and even pulled up a star-studded photo from the event.

Read more at The Daily Beast.