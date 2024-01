NNA – Our correspondent reported that an Israeli drone carried out an airstrike at dawn today, targeting a grocery store with a guided missile near the triangle of the towns of Tayr Harfa and Al-Jebbayn, owned by the citizen Bilal Ghaith.

The attack caused severe damage to the building and destroyed a large amount of the grocery#39;snbsp;contents, in addition to damage to neighboring buildings.

================= R.K