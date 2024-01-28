Fans without Taylor Swift tickets are warned to stay home and not attend stadium shows to ‘soak up the atmosphere’ outside the venue

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Swifties will fill Accor Stadium late next month when Taylor Swift flies to Sydney after her Melbourne concerts.

But organizers are more concerned about the estimated 15,000 fans who will arrive despite not having tickets to see the pop star’s sold-out shows.

Venues across New South Wales have warned fans without tickets to stay away from the stadium to avoid crowd management issues, reported The Daily Telegraph on Sunday.

A spokesperson said fans who missed out should not try to “soak up the atmosphere” outside as they probably won’t hear any songs anyway.

Meanwhile, Transport NSW co-ordinator-general Howard Collins said the city will “prepare for the inevitable”.

Swifties will fill Accor Stadium late next month when Taylor Swift, 34, (pictured) flies to Sydney after her Melbourne concerts.

“What we find in other popular music venues where people can’t get tickets is that people just show up to soak up the atmosphere, and they can’t be stopped other than to manage the crowds,” he said.

“We are not encouraging fans without tickets to attend, but part of our contingency plan is to allow more people who do not have tickets to travel.”

But despite warnings from the NSW government, businesses are said to be rolling out the welcome mat for all Taylor fans, regardless of whether they have tickets.

But organizers are more concerned about the estimated 15,000 fans who will arrive despite not having tickets to see the pop star’s sold-out shows.

Business Sydney chief executive Paul Nicolaou said: “Regardless of the status of their entry, Sydney must put up the welcome sign for Swifties because they will all make a contribution to our city in some way.”

It comes as fans desperate to buy tickets for Taylor’s Australian tour are being warned about a huge scam after some of them lost thousands of dollars in a bid to attend the pop star’s concert.

Scamwatch, a website run by the ACCC to detect scams, said 273 concertgoers had so far been tricked into buying fake tickets for the Taylor’s Era tour in February.

Venues across New South Wales have warned fans without tickets to stay away from the stadium to avoid crowd management issues, The Daily Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The competition watchdog has estimated Australians have lost more than $135,000 to the scam so far and that figure is expected to grow.

ACCC vice-president Catriona Lowe said fraudsters are using the “hottest ticket in town” to steal hard-earned money from hundreds of Taylor fans.

“This scam is a petty act, seeking to take advantage of fans, many of whom are young and desperately trying to get a ticket to make their dream of seeing Taylor Swift live come true,” he said.

Taylor will perform in Melbourne on February 16, 17 and 18 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and will perform four shows in Sydney on February 23, 24, 25 and 26 at Accor Stadium.