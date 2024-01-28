West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite slams Australian legend after ‘pathetic, desperate’ jibe inspired underdogs to Gabba miracle: ‘Are these muscles big enough for him?’

Kraigg Braithwaite called out an Australian cricket legend

Rodney Hogg branded Windies ‘pathetic and desperate’

Braithwaite says the mockery inspired his team

Kraigg Braithwaite has revealed that the harsh criticism his team received from Rodney Hogg inspired his team to a fairytale victory at the Gabba.

Former Australia fast bowler Hogg branded the tourists “pathetic and desperate” following their defeat in the first Test in Adelaide.

But the Windies showed they are anything but pathetic or desperate in Brisbane, with Shamar Joseph taking a seven-wicket haul to record a stunning victory on away soil, the first in Australia for 27 years.

And speaking after his victory, an excited Braithwaite had a message for Hogg.

‘I must say we had two words that inspired us in this Test match: Mr Rodney Hogg said we were ‘pathetic and desperate’. That was our inspiration,’ he said.

‘We wanted to show the world that we are not pathetic. And I have to ask you: are these muscles big enough for him?

He posed the question while tensing his bicep, causing his teammates to become hysterical.

Elsewhere, tears flowed as legends of the game took on the importance of the West Indies’ victory on Sunday.

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph made Brian Lara’s phone ring and Carl Hooper was in tears after launching his team to an epic eight-run victory over Australia in the Gabba Test.

His run of 7-68, less than 24 hours after having his big toe smashed by a Mitchell Starc yorker, had Lara hailing him as “a champion” and Hooper crying in the ABC commentary box.

‘Shamar Joseph has lit up West Indies cricket. It’s a great feeling to be Antillean,” Lara said.

The fact that the 24-year-old was on the field spoke volumes about his commitment and courage after Joseph retired injured and limped off the field on the third night when Starc hit him on the big toe of his right foot.

Joseph was cleared of a fracture and did not initially take the field on the fourth morning despite having warmed up with the West Indies team before the game.

His bowling entry changed the Test match, after taking five wickets on debut in Adelaide to announce himself as one of the West Indies’ brightest hopes in Test cricket.

‘What a champion. Eighteen months ago I wasn’t even on the scene,’ enthused Lara on Fox Cricket.