Rahi: Our State Has Become Prey to Corrupt Individuals

NNA – Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros Rahi emphasized that quot;the role of the state and officials is to serve the citizens.quot;

In his Sunday sermon, he lamented, quot;How regrettable it is to see our people in a state of humiliation and poverty. It is no wonder as our crippled state has become prey to corrupt individuals who devour its resources and institutions.quot;

He added, quot;Our people on the southern borders are experiencing the pressures of psychological warfare, and children are deprived of school education. You cannot imagine this bitter reality, and we refuse to be sacrificial lambs for a culture of death that has only yielded imaginary victories.quot;

Rahi continued, quot;We do not understand why the real estate departments in Mount Lebanon are closed in a bankrupt state, and we demand the Ministry of Finance to address this gross negligence.quot; — Mtv english

