Former Chelsea star quit Match of the Day to become PASTOR, supports Joey Barton and claims women should be the ‘submissive helper’ in relationships

The transition from player to expert is a well-trodden path in football, and it was one that Gavin Peacock initially looked set to master when he hung up his boots in 2002.

The versatile footballer enjoyed an excellent 18-year career at the highest level, notably helping Newcastle gain promotion to the Premier League in 1993 and then playing for Chelsea for three years after being signed by Glenn Hoddle.

He was quickly given a role at the BBC after his retirement, and Peacock appeared regularly on iconic shows including Game of the day, soccer focus and Scoreimpressing fans with his knowledge of the game.

He also showed that Chelsea remains close to his heart by hosting a weekly podcast on the club’s official website.

But then his career path took a dramatic turn.

Gavin Peacock (pictured) was a Chelsea hero who played for the club between 1993 and 1996 and hosted a weekly podcast on their official website after retiring.

Peacock (third left) appeared on Match of the Day and Football Focus as an expert

Peacock (pictured outside his childhood church in Bexley, London) has made a dramatic career change and is now a pastor at a church in Calgary, Canada.

Maybe we should have seen it coming. Peacock began preaching at his local church towards the end of his playing career after converting to Christianity as a teenager, and later presented an article in Football Focus on faith in the game in 2006.

There were signs that he was thinking about walking away from football.

Two years later, he left the BBC to pursue a master’s degree in theology at Ambrose Seminary in Canada, and has remained in North America ever since.

Peacock, 56, now lives with his wife of 35 years, Amanda, in Calgary, where he works as a pastor at Calvary Grace Church.

Living on the other side of the world, it would be reasonable to assume that we wouldn’t know much about him anymore.

But Peacock was back in the spotlight last month when he showed his support for Joey Barton after his rant about female pundits and commentators working in men’s football.

Barton criticized the number of women hired to cover men’s football, while ridiculing the quality of women’s football by claiming that she could score 100 out of 100 penalties against England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Joey Barton has been criticizing women working in men’s football on social media.

Barton claimed she would score 100 out of 100 penalties against England goalkeeper Mary Earps following her Sports Personality of the Year win last month.

Peacock has also stated that there is a big difference between men’s and women’s football.

He posted a message of support for Barton after his online rant in early December.

Peacock was only too happy to get on board when he posted on

‘My answer is always “none.” The physical power and aggression of any men’s professional league would be overwhelming.

“That’s not sexist, it’s simply a fact of biological difference.”

He then sent a direct message to Barton and added: ‘Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) has pointed out a topic that others are afraid to talk about.

‘I agree with him about experts and communications. Presenting and interviewing are different.

“All of this is indicative of a broader social unrest that does not listen to the contrary opinion.”

Having made his opinions on women in football very clear, you don’t have to scroll far through Peacock’s social media to find out his opinion of them in society.

He is co-author The great designa book that presents a theological view on gender roles in 2016, and regularly spreads the message online to her 20,000 X followers.

On November 13 of last year, Peacock wrote in X: ‘A well-ordered home for unity and fertility: a husband as loving head. A wife as a submissive helper. Children who are obedient to their parents.’

Peacock has posted her controversial views on gender roles on social media.

Peacock also believes that “marriage is between a man and a woman.”

She followed up a week later: “Husbands set the tone and direction of the marriage.”

Peacock went a step further last weekend when he posted: “Marriage is between a man and a woman.”

‘The husband is the head of his wife and loves her as Christ loves the church. A wife respects her husband and submits to him in all things, as the church submits to Christ.

‘Children obey their parents in the Lord. A biblical family.’

He expressed his controversial opinion even though legislation allowing same-sex marriage was passed in England and Wales in 2013 and came into force the following year.

In fact, same-sex marriage was legalized in Canada in 2005, meaning it has been allowed in the country where Peacock currently resides for almost two decades.

Peacock (pictured with wife Amanda) has expressed controversial views when it comes to gender roles in relationships.

If Peacock had any ambition to become an expert again, his chances of achieving that dream seem to diminish by the day.

With each misogynistic post that appears on their timelines, Peacock and Barton can see their media careers drift further apart.

But maybe Peacock will be perfectly happy with that. The man who once appeared regularly alongside Gary Lineker and company. On Saturday nights he seems to have changed beyond recognition.

It has been a remarkable career move for the former Premier League footballer, and it now seems almost impossible to reverse.