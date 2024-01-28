Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul, 1 dead: Minister

    By

    Jan 28, 2024 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Assailants launched an armed attack on an Italian church in Istanbul during a religious ceremony on Sunday, leaving one person dead, Turkey#39;s interior minister said.

    The attack occurred at around 11:40 a.m. (0840) in the Sariyer district of Istanbul and was carried out by two masked men, Ali Yerlikaya said on social media, adding an investigation had been launched.

    The minister said an individual identified as C.T. mdash; who was among those attending Sunday#39;s service mdash; had died after the armed attack.

    quot;We strongly condemn this vile attack,quot; Yerlikaya said. — AFP

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Julie Bishop shows off her youthful face as she takes a playful dip at Cottesloe Beach

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    More than 300 migrants rescued off Spain’s Canary Islands

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Trump claimed his E. Jean Carroll defamations were the best thing that ever happened to her. Here’s how the grotesque tactic met its end.

    Jan 28, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Julie Bishop shows off her youthful face as she takes a playful dip at Cottesloe Beach

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    More than 300 migrants rescued off Spain’s Canary Islands

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Trump claimed his E. Jean Carroll defamations were the best thing that ever happened to her. Here’s how the grotesque tactic met its end.

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    My work wife threw me under the bus to get a raise at the office. It was hard to realize I couldn’t trust her anymore.

    Jan 28, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy