The non-profit behind Wikipedia and a crypto exchange are among the top companies for work-from-anywhere jobs, with some paying over $100,000

Working remotely remains popular, particularly among younger workers.

Vadym Buinov/Getty Images

Remote work still remains popular despite the pushback from major companies. Large corporations like Meta and Google have issued return-to-office mandates, but many workers still want to work from home.An analysis by FlexJobs found the top companies that offered the most work-from-anywhere roles.

Remote working options are still high-up on workers’ list of demands when considering a job opportunity, even as numerous companies demand employees return to the office.

Major firms including Google, Meta, Goldman Sachs and X – formerly Twitter have walked back their remote work policies and put in place strict return to office mandates, with some even tracking workers’ attendance in the office.

However, a 2023 Bankrate survey of over 2,000 adults in the US found that 64% of those already working prefer full remote work, instead of fully working in-person. Another Deloitte survey of 700 financial executives found that 66% of those who worked remotely at least part of the week would quit if forced to come back to the office full-time.

Evidently, remote work remains popular despite the pushback from companies. Online job listing site FlexJobs analysed over 60,000 companies between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023 and found the top 30 firms offering the most work-from-anywhere roles.

FlexJobs criteria when analyzing the roles was that it allows the ability to work from anywhere without location restrictions, zero time required in the office, and is either full-time or part-time.

Companies that made the full list included cyrpto exchanges like Binance and Kraken, mobile payments firm CashApp, and Wikipedia’s parent company, the Wikimedia Foundation.

These were the top ten companies with the most work-from anywhere postings that met FlexJob’s criteria:

FluentU, an online language learning platform

Static Media, an advertising and sponsored content business

Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange

Chainlink Labs, a blockchain firm

Veeva, a cloud computing company

Invisible Technologies, a company specializing in operations innovation

Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit behind Wikipedia

Finixio, a digital marketing firm

Oyster HR, a distributed HR company

Canonical, a UK-based computer software company

FlexJobs did not specify the exact volume of job listings for each company.

Some of the job openings posted by the companies even paid six-figure salaries. A director of engineering role with the Wikimedia Foundation pays between $167,046 and $260,066.

Another Wikimedia Foundation role as a senior global movement communications specialist offers between $87,130 and $134,270. A senior product manager role with Invisible Technologies has a base salary of $170,000.

The top industries for work-from-anywhere positions included computer and IT, marketing, writing and editing, accounting and finance. It also extended to industries like graphic design, gaming, entertainment and media, and education.

Read the original article on Business Insider