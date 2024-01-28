Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    ‘Let’s do it together’: Paul Murray calls on all Australians to move beyond Invasion Day debate

    On tonight’s episode of Paul Murray Live, Sky News presenter Paul Murray discusses Australia Day, Darwin fireworks, Australians of the Year, Labor and more. Mr Murray called on Australians to ‘walk in the right direction’ after Invasion Day – not to offend Indigenous communities, but to look after all Aussies, no matter how long they have been here. “You notice that when Alice Springs won’t change the date and Darwin won’t change the date,” he said. “But a woke council in Melbourne or New South Wales, or if the Greens get control of Brisbane City, they will do something – but the majority of Australians feel there is no need to change at all. “Not because they want to offend the indigenous community… they want to say, hey, we understand what the past is, but are we seeing it in front of us? There is nothing marked on the calendar – so let’s all do it together and move in the right direction, which is to take care of all of us, regardless of whether we have been here forever, a long time or a few months. ”

