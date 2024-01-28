Made In Chelsea’s Ollie Locke reveals his 5-month-old son Apollo was rushed to intensive care after he stopped breathing as he recalls the ordeal.

Ollie Locke has revealed his son Apollo was rushed to intensive care after he suddenly stopped breathing when he was just a few days old.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 36, and her partner Gareth, 34, welcomed son Apollo Magnus Obi and daughter Cosima Emily Bex in August via surrogate.

And recalling the terrifying experience, Ollie shared that Apollo, who was born premature, was taken away in an ambulance after he was found unconscious.

Speaking to Boots presents Taboo Talk, Ollie said: “We got a phone call at 4.30am after he was born to tell us he wasn’t doing too well.”

“He was rushed from Durham to Sunderland on a blue light because he wasn’t breathing. It was one of those moments in life where you never want, you never want to get that phone call. That was one of the most difficult moments of my life.”

While Ollie admitted it was one of his “toughest times,” he confirmed the twins are happy and well since Apollo’s terrifying health scare.

He added: ‘He’s a stubborn little dog. He’s always been like that, from day one, from that moment on, he’s always been the laziest guy in the world.”

“So when he got to Sunderland, they put the tube down his throat and into his lungs and he looked and thought ‘no, thank you very much.’

‘He ripped it off and started breathing normally. It’s a real headache. I love him, but she’s very quiet and he’s a very hard worker.’

Ollie recently shared adorable snaps of his twins enjoying their first bath while on holiday in Barbados earlier this month.

The TV personality shared the sweet photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, and was seen lifting her baby in the air while the family played in the pool.

He gushed: ‘All my heart! Love like I’ve never felt! Babies swim first #barbados’.

It comes after the MIC stars opened up about life with their newborn twins while showing them off during a TV appearance.

Joining Christine Lampard in Lorraine, the couple told how, despite being delighted to finally be parents after a three-year journey, they admitted the past few weeks have been “bloody ordeals”.

Her twins spent time in neonatal intensive care after being born prematurely at just 31 weeks.

Ollie and Gareth added that things were not helped by the fact that cameras interrupted their baby bubble while the couple filmed their YouTube series Daddy Diaries.

After Gareth noted that the babies were “night owls”, Ollie explained how they had juggled parenthood with filming their show, commenting: “Luckily, with twins, there’s two of us.”

‘What complicates things is that we are filming all of this for our YouTube series. There were cameras in our faces and a fixed crew.

To which Gareth confirmed: “The last few weeks have been bloody trials.”

The couple went on to detail the quick arrival of the twins after surrogate mother Bex went into labor early, adding that the little ones needed extra “help” when they were born.

Ollie said: ‘We were out and about and we got this call. Half an hour later she was 5 cm dilated. Then she was 10cm dilated. She had a c-section pretty quickly.

‘They were perfect. They were 31 weeks so they came early and just needed a little help. We were with them every day.’

According to the NHS, twins are usually born around 37 weeks, and doctors and midwives usually recommend a planned birth from 36 weeks.

The arrival of the children was even more special for the couple, as they suffered three heartbreaking miscarriages in what has been a three-year journey to becoming parents.

Gareth explained: “It’s been over three years and the last time we had a miscarriage I thought maybe this wasn’t going to happen.” Nothing makes you more determined to want something.