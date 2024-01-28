Islamic Resistance fighters in Iraq attacks occupation base in Khirbet Adnan in Syria

Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    NNA – Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq: quot;Continuing our path in resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the massacres committed by the Zionist entity against our people in Gaza, the Islamic Resistance fighters in Iraq attacked the occupation base in Khirbet Adnan in Syria on Saturday, January 27, 2024, using drones. The Islamic Resistance affirms its commitment to continue striking the enemy#39;s strongholds.quot;

