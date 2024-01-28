Day 114 in Gaza: 19 new massacres as martyrs toll climbs 26,422

NNA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Sunday that the Israeli occupation forces committed 19 massacres over the past 24 hours, killing 165 Palestinians and injuring 290 others.nbsp;

This raises the totalnbsp;Palestinian death tollto 26,422 martyrs and 65,087 injured on the 114th day of the genocide.nbsp;

Despite the daunting number of martyrs, thousands of victims are still trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings or on the streets, as it becomes exceedingly difficult for ambulances and civil defense teams to access and provide assistance to those in dire need, given that bombardment remains non-stop and snipers target everything that moves in their vicinity.

Reports from earlier in the day say the Israeli occupation forces launched air and artillery strikes on various areas innbsp;Khan Younisnbsp;and other areas south and west of Gaza City.

Medical staff reported the martyrdom of many Palestinians and the injury of others in artillery shelling on the al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Younis.

The Israeli occupation also launched a series of airstrikes on the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood southwest and west of Gaza City, which killed and wounded numerous civilians, includingnbsp;women and children.

The Israeli occupation#39;s artillery also intensively bombarded northern Gaza.

WHO chief calls for ceasefire

The Director-General of thenbsp;World Health Organizationnbsp;(WHO) became emotional, shedding tears as he called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip amid continuous Israeli ground and aerial attacks on Palestinians in the war-torn region.

Speaking at the WHO Executive Board meeting in Geneva on Thursday, during a discussion on the health emergency in Gaza,nbsp;Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusnbsp;described the conditions in Gaza as quot;hellish.quot;

quot;I#39;m a true believer because of my own experience that war doesnrsquo;t bring a solution, except more war, more hatred, more agony, more destruction. So letrsquo;s choose peace and resolve this issue politically,quot; Tedros said.

quot;I think all of you have said the two-state solution and so on, and hope this war will end and move into a true solution,quot; he tearfully added. — AlMayadeen English News

