Julie Bishop shows off her youthful face as she takes a playful dip at Cottesloe Beach

Julie Bishop has always had a youthful demeanor and appearance to match.

The former federal foreign minister, 67, showed off her playful side on Sunday while taking a dip at Cottesloe Beach in Western Australia.

Stripping down to a red swimsuit, Julie splashed in the waves with childlike joy in photos shared on her Instagram.

After getting out of the water, he dried off with a brightly colored Cottesloe Beach souvenir towel while showing off his fresh face.

It’s a morning at Cottesloe Beach. #westisbest #running #softsand #summertime,” she wrote in her caption.

It comes after Julie announced her latest professional venture after leaving politics in 2019.

He has created his own “boutique advisory firm” offering his personal services in everything from business development to social media influencing.

Offering herself as a brand ambassador, her newly launched website reads: “Julie is known as Australia’s Fashion Minister; she is well known for her love of fitness and fashion, and works with some select brands she knows and love.” ‘

On the business side, Bishop says she is “focused on providing strategic advice to boards and management on complex domestic and international business challenges.”

Currently offering public speaking and advocacy, “tailored analysis of geopolitical and geostrategic developments,” business development, and much more.

Announcing the company to his Instagram followers, Bishop joked: “New year, new challenges.” See link in bio for more information.’

In fact, Bishop has become quite the style influencer since leaving politics.

As well as working on the business and political circuits, she has been seen at Australian Fashion Week and Louis Vuitton events.

The high-profile public figure recently revealed that a trip to New York for the Met Gala was her number one “ultimate travel bucket list.”

“I’ll probably do it in a year,” he told Marie Claire.