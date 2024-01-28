Former Dollar Tree employee shares the 7 things they never buy at the discount chain

Dollar Tree has some excellent products for a low price — but it also has a few things I don’t think are worth it.

I used to work at Dollar Tree, and I still really enjoy shopping there.

The discount chain has some awesome products, but there are also some that I don’t think are a great deal.

Here are a few things I no longer buy at Dollar Tree.

I think you’re better off investing in higher-quality earbuds. The earbuds are good in a pinch but I don’t think they last long. Dina Richards Dollar Tree has some great finds, but I’m not often impressed by its electronics aisle. I’ve been especially disappointed by the earbuds I’ve purchased from the chain. The pairs I’ve bought have tangled easily or had issues with muffled sound. The earbuds are OK as a replacement for a few days — after all, they cost less than a cup of coffee — but I wouldn’t recommend them if you’re looking for something impressive that will last. The chargers are OK in a pinch. Although the countless colors and designs are enticing, these chargers have been a miss for me. Dina Richards I haven’t had luck with phone chargers from Dollar Tree, either. Some have been finicky and not worked quite right, and others have not lasted me long. Plus, you can often only snag a cord. I’ve yet to see power cubes (the blocks that go on the end of the cords so you can plug them into a wall outlet) at Dollar Tree. I’d pass on the chargers here unless you urgently need one and don’t plan on using it for a long time. You might get a few good uses out of the tools, but I wouldn’t go here for toolbox staples. It might be worth stocking your toolbox with pricier items. Dina Richards The chain has a decent selection of tools, but I’d skip the pliers, wrenches, hammers, and box cutters. It’s great that most of the tools are only $1.25 a pop, but I don’t think they’re always the best quality. In my experience, they just aren’t super durable. A sharp kitchen knife for $1.25 sounds too good to be true — and I think it is. If you plan on keeping a knife long-term, I don’t think the the Dollar Tree knives are worth it. Dina Richards I swear by the glasses and dishware sold at Dollar Tree, but I’m not a fan of its selection of kitchen knives. I’ve bought a few knives from the chain and found they bend quite easily and are difficult to sharpen. Again, they’re fine if you want something convenient and cheap — but if you want knives that will last you many uses, I suggest paying more to get them elsewhere. I’d skip the standard pencils in favor of the mechanical ones. Dollar Tree’s pencils look great in a pencil cup, but I haven’t loved using them. Dina Richards When back-to-school season rolls around, Dollar Tree is quick to stock pencils in tons of different colors and themes. They certainly look nice on a desk, but they’re not my favorite to use. I’ve found the pencils can be tricky to sharpen or have erasers that leave marks across paper. That said, the mechanical pencils I’ve purchased at the chain have been pretty great. I think the oven mitts and potholders look nice but are not the best for actual use. Dollar Tree is always releasing fun new designs of kitchen items. Dina Richards Dollar Tree has some hidden gems in its kitchen section, but I don’t think the towels and oven mitts fall into that category. They come in fun new designs and can be good decoration, but I don’t like using them when cooking. In my experience, the thin material of the towels and potholders isn’t the best at protecting my hands from high heat. I’d rather spend a few extra bucks on oven mitts to make sure I’m getting something thick to protect me from the hottest trays and dishes. The napkins aren’t as good of a deal as they seem, in my opinion. I don’t buy napkins at Dollar Tree unless I’m in a pinch. Dina Richards You can snag 150 napkins for $1.25 at the chain, but I don’t think they are a great value. Because the napkins are so thin, I have to use five or six of them to do the work of one good napkin from most other brands.

