It’s no secret that David Beckham’s favorite drink is an expensive bottle of red.

However, the former England captain swapped his favorite French wine for the finest Belgian beer, Stella Artois, as he strolled through the streets of Barcelona.

Beckham, 48, who is worth an estimated £372 million, was seen holding six bottles of beer while walking a dog.

But the former England captain’s expensive tastes haven’t changed – he is filming an advert for Stella Artois after signing a lucrative contract to be its new ambassador.

Beckham is understood to have completed the deal late last year, shortly before it was revealed that his DB Ventures business doubled its revenue in 2022.

David Beckham is seen holding six bottles of Stella Artois while filming an advert for the beer brand after signing a lucrative deal to be its new ambassador.

The former England captain swapped his favorite French wine for the finest Belgian beer, Stella Artois, as he strolled through the streets of Barcelona.

Dressed in a trendy cream bomber jacket from Italian brand Loro Piano, priced at £4,135, paired with a pair of brown trousers, he filmed the advert in the exclusive Born district of the Catalan city.

Images for the campaign, which will launch this spring, were also shot in two of Barcelona’s most famous bars, the Metropolitan and El Paradis, where there was a Beckham double to replace the star at rehearsals.

A source close to Stella said: “Getting David is a huge coup – he’s not normally someone you’d associate with a beer brand, but the pictures were lovely.”

The former footballer follows the likes of British actor Idris Elba and Hollywood star Matt Damon to be the face of the company.

Beckham was one of the founding partners of single-grain Scottish brand Haig Club, as well as its “face” since 2014, but ended the partnership last summer.

He is also known for his penchant for expensive red wine and last year revealed that he and his wife Victoria, 49, would order the most expensive bottle (and champagne) when they started dating.

Beckham said: “I’m from the East End of London so I just saw my mum and dad drinking Blue Nun and Lambrusco, that’s the best thing he could have really done.”

Beckham, 48, whose fortune is estimated at £372million, was seen holding six bottles of beer while walking a dog.

Beckham is understood to have completed the deal late last year, shortly before it was revealed that his DB Ventures business doubled its revenue in 2022.

Dressed in a trendy cream bomber jacket from Italian brand Loro Piano, which has a stunning £4,135 price tag paired with a pair of brown trousers, he filmed the advert in the exclusive Born district of the Catalan city.

He appeared in good spirits while filming the ad.

A source close to Stella said: “Getting David is a huge coup – he’s not normally someone you’d associate with a beer brand, but the pictures were lovely.”

Images for the campaign, which will launch this spring, were also shot in two of Barcelona’s most famous bars, the Metropolitan and El Paradis, where there was a Beckham look-alike standing in for the star at rehearsals.

Beckham was one of the founding partners of single-grain Scottish brand Haig Club, as well as its “face” since 2014, but ended the partnership last summer.

Beckham said: “I’m from the East End of London so I just saw my mum and dad drinking Blue Nun and Lambrusco, that’s the best it really got.”

‘When Victoria and I started dating, we used to go to this restaurant in the Midland Hotel in Manchester called The French Restaurant.

‘It was very posh, we used to go in there and sit in the corner and order the most expensive bottle of champagne and the most expensive bottle of wine. Not knowing what we were drinking.

It comes after David emerged with a mystery injury to the wrist of his right hand while out to dinner with wife Victoria and son Romeo, after he boasted about doing 1,000 reps of push-ups in an Instagram clip last week. .

The football icon, 48, took his family to posh La Loma restaurant inside Oswald’s private club in Mayfair.

David looked typically dapper in a navy striped suit paired with a striped shirt and tie.

The former soccer player seemed in good spirits, since the family trio left the venue around 10:30 p.m. after dinner.

Early last week, David couldn’t resist putting his eldest son, Brooklyn, in his place as the two shared workout videos.

The former soccer player lived up to his status as a heartthrob by showing off his muscular, tattooed physique while doing push-ups without a shirt on.

David couldn’t resist putting his eldest son, Brooklyn, in his place, as the pair shared workout videos on Instagram on Thursday.

The former soccer player lived up to his status as a heartthrob by showing off his muscular and tattooed physique while doing push-ups without a shirt.

David uploaded the video after his son Brooklyn, 24, shared a glimpse of his own gym routine while doing a series of chest raises with his personal trainer Chase Weber.

The footballer, who often criticizes his children on social media, smiled cheekily at the camera while doing dumbbell push-ups.

He captioned the shot: “998, 999, 1000.” Fans took to the comments section to gush about his ripped physique.

They wrote, “He’s doing some ‘fancy’ things” and “Well, that warmed me up on this cold day.”