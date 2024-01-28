Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    Energy Minister reassures that issue of oil spills in the North’s Great River is being addressed

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water, Dr. Walid Fayyad,nbsp;confirmed Sunday that the issue of oil leaks in the Greatnbsp;River in the North is being addressed.

    A ministry-issued statement said: ldquo;After we learned about the oil leaks as a result of one of the worn-out pipelines or encroachments in the Northern Great River and the damage and pollution it caused, far-reaching to Syria, Minister Fayyad gave the necessary directions to the maintenance and technical teams in the oil facilities in Tripoli to do everything needednbsp;to remove the damage as quickly as possible…quot;

    quot;Communication is also underway with the Minister of Oil and the Director General of Oil in sisterly Syrianbsp;since yesterday in this regard,quot; the statement added, noting that quot;Minister Fayyad also communicated with the Minister of Environment, Dr. Nasser Yassin, as coordination is underway to take all measures aimed at reducing the damage as much as possible until the technical teams succeed in removingnbsp;it completely after the water level in the river decreases.rdquo;

