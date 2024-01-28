Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    News

    Harry and Meghan’s Jamaica Trip ‘Misguided,’ Royal Source Says

    By

    Jan 28, 2024 , , , , ,
    Harry and Meghan’s Jamaica Trip ‘Misguided,’ Royal Source Says

    Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

    Palace not impressed with Harry and Meghan in Jamaica

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photocall with Andrew Holness, the prime minister of Jamaica, was “not what you would call ideal”, according to one royal source speaking to the Times of London.

    The timing of the Sussexes’ visit as the guests of Brian Robbins, the chief executive of Paramount (for the film premiere of Bob Marley: One Love), was “not especially welcome back in London” according to the source. Another said that it was “misguided.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Love Island SPOILER: Georgia S makes a surprise confession to Tom about her feelings, before telling Callum that he’s “the only one she’d like to spend a night in the hideaway with”.

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Newport County vs Man United – FA Cup fourth round: Live results, team news and updates as Erik ten Hag’s side look to avoid upset at Rodney Parade

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Top Putin ally says a ‘destructive civil confrontation’ could happen in the US over Texas border standoff

    Jan 28, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Love Island SPOILER: Georgia S makes a surprise confession to Tom about her feelings, before telling Callum that he’s “the only one she’d like to spend a night in the hideaway with”.

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Newport County vs Man United – FA Cup fourth round: Live results, team news and updates as Erik ten Hag’s side look to avoid upset at Rodney Parade

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Top Putin ally says a ‘destructive civil confrontation’ could happen in the US over Texas border standoff

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    US special operations forces are searching for a new extreme long-range rifle for their next big fight as Ukraine shows the damage that snipers can do

    Jan 28, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy