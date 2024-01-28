Harry and Meghan’s Jamaica Trip ‘Misguided,’ Royal Source Says

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Palace not impressed with Harry and Meghan in Jamaica

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photocall with Andrew Holness, the prime minister of Jamaica, was “not what you would call ideal”, according to one royal source speaking to the Times of London.

The timing of the Sussexes’ visit as the guests of Brian Robbins, the chief executive of Paramount (for the film premiere of Bob Marley: One Love), was “not especially welcome back in London” according to the source. Another said that it was “misguided.”

