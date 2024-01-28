Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    Duchess of Rutland dies at the age of 86

    Frances Sweeny, the Dowager Duchess of Rutland, has died aged 86. She was the daughter of the infamous Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, who caused a stir in British society in the 1960s when she divorced her second husband. The Duchess of Rutland’s granddaughter, Lady Violet Manners, posted a tribute to her grandmother on social media. The social media post paid tribute to her grandmother’s achievements, from mastering seven languages ​​to training Arabian horses and chairing the local Conservative Party committee late in life.

