Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Israeli warplanes raid Aita al-Shaab, Maroun al-Ras, al-Dhaira al-Fawqa

    By

    Jan 28, 2024

    NNA – Nabatieh – National News Agency correspondent reported that the Israeli warplanes carried out an air attack at approximately 4:30 p.m. today, targeting the town of Aita al-Shaab with an air strike and followed by a second raid targeting the town of Maroun al-Ras.

    The enemy warplanes also carried out a violent raid on al-Dhaira al-Fawqa, targeting a three-story house, asnbsp;ambulance teams moved to the location.

    It was also reported that several artillery shells fell on the outskirts of the town of Shihin this afternoon.

