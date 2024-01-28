Love Island SPOILER: Georgia S makes a surprise confession to Tom about her feelings, before telling Callum that he’s “the only one she’d like to spend a night in the hideaway with”.

It looks like Georgia Steele’s head is spinning during the next episode of Love Island, as she makes romantic confessions to both Callum Jones and Tom Clare.

After a game of truth or dare with their other islanders during Friday’s episode, Georgia S and Tom Clare celebrate their own private version around the campfire.

Tom, who is currently paired with Molly Smith, doesn’t hold back and asks Georgia: ‘Would you rather be with Callum or me?’

Admitting that she would rather be with Tom, she responds, “I think my push would be you because I think there’s a connection that we share.”

Leaning in so only Tom can hear her, she whispers, “I like you better.”

It looks like Georgia Steele’s head is spinning during the upcoming episode of Love Island, as she makes romantic confessions to both Callum Jones (pictured) and Tom Clare.

Things will get hot and passionate between the two as they explore their connection in the ultimate romantic setting.

Georgia and Callum’s flirtation is interrupted by a text message, when Georgia Harrison reveals that the Hideaway is open to a couple.

It said: ‘Islanders, the hidden shelter is open tonight. Pick one lucky couple to spend the night together. #NightAwayTimeToPlay’.

The islanders immediately choose Callum and Georgia S as the first couple to spend a night alone together at the hidden retreat.

Things will get hot and passionate between the two as they explore their connection in the ultimate romantic setting.

Despite telling Tom earlier in the night that she is very attracted to him, her emotions seem to change when she later confides in Callum.

Georgia says: ‘This is so good. You know what, Cal? Honestly, I wouldn’t want to be here with anyone else.

The next morning, Georgia asks Tom to chat on the terrace, but what will he want to say?

It comes shortly after Callum stunned his ex-girlfriend Molly by revealing how many girls he had slept with since their split six months ago.

After a game of truth or dare with their other islanders during Friday’s episode, Georgia S and Tom Clare perform their own private version around the campfire.

Tom, who is currently paired with Molly Smith, doesn’t hold back and asks Georgia: ‘Would you rather be with Callum or me?’

Admitting that she would rather be with Tom, she responds, “I think my push would be you because I think there’s a connection that we share.”

Georgia and Callum’s flirtation is interrupted by a text message, as Georgia Harrison reveals that the Hideaway is open to a couple.

The islanders immediately choose Callum and Georgia S as the first couple to spend a night alone together at the hidden retreat.

Despite telling Tom earlier in the night that she is very attracted to him, her emotions seem to change when she later confides in Callum.

The former couple met during the Casa Amor bombshell during the 2020 season and had a three-year relationship, and even moved in together.

But they split in September last year and had an awkward on-screen reunion when the pair surprisingly entered the South African villa during the launch of All Stars earlier this month.

During a game of truth or dare on Friday, Anton Danyluk, 29, asked Callum, 27, how many women he had slept with since splitting from Molly, 29.

Before even answering, the question sent shockwaves through the village, with the islanders screaming and falling as they prepared for the answer.

Callum looked around and watched the reactions of the other contestants as he pondered whether he should answer the question or not.

In defense of his question, Anton shouted: “You wanted merciless!”

Looking at him and counting on her fingers, Molly said, ‘One, two, three, four…?’

It comes shortly after Callum stunned his ex-girlfriend Molly by revealing how many girls he had slept with since their split six months ago.

The former couple met during the Casa Amor bombshell during the 2020 season and had a three-year relationship, even moving in together.

Callum began: “Well obviously it’s been six months,” to which Georgia Harrison told him: “Just give us a number, we don’t need to know why.”

Pushing him further, Chris Taylor said: ‘Then tell us the number!’

Callum paused briefly and then blurted out: “Sixteen.”

Unable to believe what she had heard, Molly sat silently, staring at Callum with her mouth open.

An astonished Georgia H said: ‘Sixteen? Are you fucking with me? That’s a lot!’

Arabella Chi turned to Molly and said, ‘Jesus Christ! Well, I bet you’re glad you didn’t go back to him, right?

Molly replied, “Yes, just a little.”

Referring to Anton asking the question, Callum said: ‘Bloody hell, Anton!’

Applauding Callum, Molly told him: “Well done, well done for fucking 16 girls in six months.”

During a game of truth or dare on Friday, Anton Danyluk, 29, asked Callum, 27 (pictured), how many women he had slept with since splitting from Molly, 29.

Before even answering, the question sent shockwaves through the village, with islanders screaming and falling over as they prepared for the answer (Mitchel Taylor pictured).

Callum defended himself and said: ‘I have an explanation. I’ve never really had that moment,” to which Molly asked, “Wasn’t I your first girlfriend?”

Callum added: “I was traveling for a month too.”

Molly told him, “Listen, you do it,” to which he replied, “That’s what I did.”

Callum was revealed to be the series’ first bombshell to shake things up in the villa directly after host Maya Jama joined the show’s main line-up of former legends during the opening episode.

In an unexpected twist, Molly came in directly behind him like a second bomb, leaving Callum completely stunned.

Upon their entrance, Callum’s eyes were wide as Molly walked through the doors, leaving the rest of the villa reeling from the awkward gathering.