Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    France suspends its aid to UNRWA in the first quarter of 2024

    By

    Jan 28, 2024 , , , ,

    NNA – Agence France-Presse reported that France announced on Sunday that it would suspend its funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the first quarter of 2024, after Israeli accusations that its employees were involved in the attack of last October 7 carried out by the Hamas movement on the Hebrew state.

    The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: ldquo;France does not intend to disburse a new payment for the first quarter of 2024, and will decide when the time comes to take measures in cooperation with the United Nations and major donors,rdquo; adding that the accusations against the employees are ldquo;extremely serious.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Iran’s growing influence could go unnoticed when investigation begins, experts warn – National | globalnews.ca

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Environmental officials work to clean up fuel after burning tanker truck crash in Ohio

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hits out at hostages’ families for helping Hamas, say reports

    Jan 28, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Iran’s growing influence could go unnoticed when investigation begins, experts warn – National | globalnews.ca

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Environmental officials work to clean up fuel after burning tanker truck crash in Ohio

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hits out at hostages’ families for helping Hamas, say reports

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    A man opened a plane’s emergency exit and walked onto its wing after his flight was delayed on the tarmac for 4 hours. His fellow passengers are now defending him: ‘He saved our lives’

    Jan 28, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy