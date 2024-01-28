France suspends its aid to UNRWA in the first quarter of 2024

NNA – Agence France-Presse reported that France announced on Sunday that it would suspend its funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the first quarter of 2024, after Israeli accusations that its employees were involved in the attack of last October 7 carried out by the Hamas movement on the Hebrew state.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: ldquo;France does not intend to disburse a new payment for the first quarter of 2024, and will decide when the time comes to take measures in cooperation with the United Nations and major donors,rdquo; adding that the accusations against the employees are ldquo;extremely serious.rdquo;

