NNA – Marjayoun – National News Agency correspondent reported that the Israeli enemy artillery targeted the forests of the town of Markaba and the Mashrsquo;aroun area, located between the towns of Markaba and Taloussa.

The enemy artillery shelling also targeted the town of Kfar Kila this afternoon, in addition to the outskirts of the towns of al-Naqoura and Jabal al-Labouneh.

